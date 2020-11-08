Edna was such an inspiring person her joy and love for others shined from her every time I was privelged to be around her. She loved her family and her Lord and I know that although she would have loved to stay with her family here she is now living in heaven where all her pain and limitations are gone and her joy is complete. I pray God will give you all His peace and comfort because I know that although Edna lived 96 years it is always too soon for us to have to say good bye to those we love and cherish. My thoughts and prayers are with you and just be comforted in the fact that you cared for her so lovingly and she knew how very much she was loved.

Debbie Byles Family Friend November 7, 2020