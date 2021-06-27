Elizabeth HarbisonFebruary 22, 1932 - June 22, 2021Elizabeth Harbison, 89, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 22, 2021.Born in Caldwell County, Feb. 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Grimes and Lucille Horton Grimes. Elizabeth was a member of Gaston Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she was an usher and sang in the choir. She worked in the cafeteria of Morganton High School and Henredon Furniture.Elizabeth is survived by her son, Charles Harbison; daughters, Twinkle Clark and Carolyn "Snap" Harbison; grandchildren, Lavonda Lynne Jackson, Nichelle Evette Tucker, Johnny Jerome Tucker, Kacey Harbison, Renee Rowe, Bryan Harbison, Gabriel Harbison, Augusta O'Neil, Charles O'Neil, and Shakelia Elizabeth Harbison; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilhelmenia Ramseur.In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, August Harbison Jr.; sons, Steven "Bull" Harbison and Robert Lee Harbison; sister, Doretha Grimes Carson; and granddaughter, Jewel Walker.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church sanctuary with Pastor Chandler Moore, and the Revs. Herbert Carter, Audrey Gwynn, and Shelton Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Hill Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home