Elizabeth Harbison
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Elizabeth Harbison

February 22, 1932 - June 22, 2021

Elizabeth Harbison, 89, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Born in Caldwell County, Feb. 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Grimes and Lucille Horton Grimes. Elizabeth was a member of Gaston Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she was an usher and sang in the choir. She worked in the cafeteria of Morganton High School and Henredon Furniture.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Charles Harbison; daughters, Twinkle Clark and Carolyn "Snap" Harbison; grandchildren, Lavonda Lynne Jackson, Nichelle Evette Tucker, Johnny Jerome Tucker, Kacey Harbison, Renee Rowe, Bryan Harbison, Gabriel Harbison, Augusta O'Neil, Charles O'Neil, and Shakelia Elizabeth Harbison; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilhelmenia Ramseur.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, August Harbison Jr.; sons, Steven "Bull" Harbison and Robert Lee Harbison; sister, Doretha Grimes Carson; and granddaughter, Jewel Walker.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church sanctuary with Pastor Chandler Moore, and the Revs. Herbert Carter, Audrey Gwynn, and Shelton Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Hill Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Jul
2
Funeral
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for lost. She will be missed. I will keep you in my prayers.
Willa Harbison Mand
Family
July 5, 2021
Tim and Kelly Surratt
June 30, 2021
So very very sorry to hear about your mom. My prayers go out to the family.
Ferbie Watson
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss of your mother, grandmother, sister, and lifting the family up in prayer.
Marie Allen
Family
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying peace and comfort for the family.
Tamara Wright Maharaj
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Sarah always made me smile and loved talking with her. Sending prayers to all the Harbison family.
Bruce Stalcup
Friend
June 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother Snap. May God help get you to get through this difficult time. Hugs to you and your family.
Melissa Russell
June 27, 2021
Praying for God´s strength and continuous healing for the family.
Pastor Wanda M. Council & Mt. Carmel Holy Church of Worship
Family
June 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss, Snap and family, praying for your strength to get through this sad time
Barbara Cole
Friend
June 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family Ms. Elizabeth will truly be missed. I know every time I would see her she would have that beautiful smile on her face and have a kind words to encourage me to keep doing what I was doing. Thank you Ms. Elizabeth
Kim Caldwell Hodsden
Family
June 26, 2021
It was always a joy seeing Mrs. Harrison. We would chat and laugh every time we ran into each other. She put me so much in the mind of my Mother, Elder Helen Rutherford. They were the same every time you ran into them. My sincere condolences.
Janet Rutherford
Friend
June 26, 2021
