Ellen Duckworth Nichols
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
Ellen Duckworth Nichols

April 16, 1927 - March 23, 2022

Mrs. Ellen Duckworth Nichols, 94, of Valdese, went to her Heavenly Home Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Autumn Care of Drexel, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Nichols was born April 16, 1927, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Henry and Minerva Williams Duckworth. She was a charter member of United Baptist Church, serving as a member of the W.M.U. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and hard worker as a knitter in the textile manufacturing industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Nichols; son, Stacy Nichols; grandson, Allen Nichols; and all of her siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Delores Buff and husband, Bennie of Valdese; son, Eric Nichols of Morganton; daughters-in-law, Barbara Buff Nichols of Valdese and Kay H. Nichols of Valdese. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Alisa Armstrong, Randy Nichols, Chad Nichols, Shane Newton (Donna Heath), Jason Newton and Jan Nichols; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Jacob Newton, Aaron Nichols, Chelsea Nichols, Dustin Nichols and Trent Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., today, Sunday, March 27, in the United Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Mathews officiating. Interment will follow in the United Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Care Center for the excellent care given Mrs. Nichols during her stay there and also United Baptist Church family for their prayers and visits.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, NC
Mar
27
Service
3:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1 Entry
Praying For The Family. We Loved Aunt Mickie And Will Miss Her.
Chris And Missi Nichols
March 25, 2022
