Ellis Crowder
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ellis Crowder

November 8, 1928 - June 2, 2021

Ellis Crowder, 92, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Born Nov. 8, 1928, he was the son of the late William and Ellen Crowder. Ellis was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Ellis is survived by his wife, Sudie Mull Crowder; son, Gilbert Crowder (Shantel); granddaughter, Jessica Crowder; stepgranddaughter, Alexis Price; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ellis was preceded in death by an infant daughter, nine brothers, and four sisters.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 7, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the church, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
