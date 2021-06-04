Ellis CrowderNovember 8, 1928 - June 2, 2021Ellis Crowder, 92, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.Born Nov. 8, 1928, he was the son of the late William and Ellen Crowder. Ellis was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Ellis is survived by his wife, Sudie Mull Crowder; son, Gilbert Crowder (Shantel); granddaughter, Jessica Crowder; stepgranddaughter, Alexis Price; and four great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Ellis was preceded in death by an infant daughter, nine brothers, and four sisters.The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 7, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the church, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home