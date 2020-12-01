Ernest Edmund StoneJanuary 28, 1934 - November 29, 2020Ernest Edmund Stone, 86, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Plant City, Fla., on his grandparent's strawberry farm. Ernest was the son of the late Hall Edmund Stone and Mary Louise Floyd Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Jackie Stone; and stepson, Chris Wilson.Ernest's father was a minister, so he moved many times and attended various schools during his elementary and high school years, before graduating from Landis High School. He graduated from Shenandoah conservatory of Music in Dayton, Va., with a major in trumpet. He taught music in elementary schools and band in junior high and high schools before going into school administration. He enjoyed leading church choirs, both in Florida and North Carolina. He often spoke of his career in music, beginning when he asked his father for a trumpet at around age 12. His dad bought him the trumpet and asked him to "use his talent for the Lord." Ernest honored this request for over 70 years. In addition to his work with church music, Ernest serviced in various leadership roles in the church for his entire youth and adult life. Church has been the foundation of his life.In addition to his music degree, Ernest earned his Masters and Education Specialist Degrees from Appalachian State University. He worked towards a doctorate degree in education at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He served in public education, mostly as a school principal, for about 37 years. He then worked at Appalachian State University supervising and placing student teachers for 10 years.He also served on the board of Catawba Valley Community College for eight years. He was dedicated to education for over half a century.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alberta Stafford Stone; son, Jerry; brother, Jack and wife, Allyanna; stepdaughter, Sandra and husband, Rick; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jairus, Hunter and Taylor; six stepgrandchildren, Garyn, Cohen, Adrian, Cassie, Heidi, and Quinlan; nephew, Benjamin; stepnephew, Jason; and stepniece, Jessica.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. All are welcome, but the family asks that social distancing guidelines are followed, and masks are properly worn.A private burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at White's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Newland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to White's Memorial Baptist Church, Memorial Cemetery Fund, 9172 S. US 19-E, Newland, NC 28657.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover