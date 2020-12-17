Menu
Ethel Biggerstaff
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ethel Biggerstaff

November 10, 1928 - December 13, 2020

Ethel Biggerstaff, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Born in Rutherford County, Nov. 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Summie Watts and Hester Smith Watts. Ethel was a member of Dentons Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from the textile industry. She was a loving mama, mawmaw, grandma, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Gallegos of the home, Terriella Cope (Bret) of Maine, Lisa Smith (Nathan) of Texas, and Judy Akers of Morganton; sons, Bennett Watts (Doris) of Georgia and Wayne Biggerstaff of Tennessee; grandchildren, Teresa Goode (Tracy), Kenneth Withrow, Sarrah Williams (J.D.), Chris Keller (Marie), Charlene Merideth, David Keller, Siri Cope, Ryann Gallegos, Laura Biggerstaff, and Lisa Biggerstaff; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Goode, Nathan Keller, Mikayla Williams, Logan Williams (Kaley), Ella Merideth, Londyn Keller, Aiden Gallegos, Emy Keller, Bryson Williams, and Lucas Williams.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Biggerstaff; grandson, Ramon Gallegos; sisters, Essie Wilson and Ella Whisenant; and brother, Tull Watts.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Hefner officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Ethel's passing. I loved working with her so much back in the day at Hanes. My heart breaks for all of you. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God give each of you strength and peace in the coming days. RIP Ms Ethel.
Lori Brown
December 17, 2020
So sorry , will keep you and family in our thoughts and prayers, she was a very sweet mom and lady to alll.
Linda Causby
December 17, 2020
