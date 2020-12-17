Ethel BiggerstaffNovember 10, 1928 - December 13, 2020Ethel Biggerstaff, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.Born in Rutherford County, Nov. 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Summie Watts and Hester Smith Watts. Ethel was a member of Dentons Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from the textile industry. She was a loving mama, mawmaw, grandma, daughter, sister, and aunt.Ethel is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Gallegos of the home, Terriella Cope (Bret) of Maine, Lisa Smith (Nathan) of Texas, and Judy Akers of Morganton; sons, Bennett Watts (Doris) of Georgia and Wayne Biggerstaff of Tennessee; grandchildren, Teresa Goode (Tracy), Kenneth Withrow, Sarrah Williams (J.D.), Chris Keller (Marie), Charlene Merideth, David Keller, Siri Cope, Ryann Gallegos, Laura Biggerstaff, and Lisa Biggerstaff; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Goode, Nathan Keller, Mikayla Williams, Logan Williams (Kaley), Ella Merideth, Londyn Keller, Aiden Gallegos, Emy Keller, Bryson Williams, and Lucas Williams.In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Biggerstaff; grandson, Ramon Gallegos; sisters, Essie Wilson and Ella Whisenant; and brother, Tull Watts.The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Hefner officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home