Ethel "Beese" Brittain Shuping
June 20, 1927 - December 19, 2021
Ethel "Beese" Brittain Shuping, 94, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Born June 20, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Bessie Brittain. Beese was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church where she was a charter member. She worked for many years at Shadowline and Southern Devices. Beese enjoyed cooking, baking, working with her flowers outside and loved her family and church dearly.
Beese is survived by her children, Gary Shuping (Patsy), Ronnie Shuping (Rhonda), Janice Beck (Roger) and Allen Shuping (Mary); grandchildren, Leslie Mull, Kelly Shehan, Kristi Shuping, Bryan Beck and Adam Beck; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Chapman.
In addition to her parents, Beese was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Shuping; grandchildren, Howard Matthew Beck and Todd Newland Shuping; sister, Carrie Brittain Duckworth; and brothers, Coy, Jack, Joe, Vernon and Ervin Brittain.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., today, Thursday, Dec. 23, at Cross Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the church at 2 p.m., with Dr. Jeffery Beach and the Rev. Roger Beck officiating. The family will be having a private entombment. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family requests that all attendees wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; American Cancer Society
; Medi-Home Hospice; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.