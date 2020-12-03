Eula Ray Epley StillwellNovember 13, 1929 - December 1, 2020Eula Ray Epley Stillwell, 91, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.Born Nov. 13, 1929, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Epley and Emmer Norman Epley. She is a member of Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church and attended Rainhill Wesleyan Church.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stillwell was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stillwell; and siblings, Mack Epley, Paul Clark, Bessie Holland and Sadie Piercy.Mrs. Stillwell is survived by sons, Dewey Stillwell and wife, Linda, and Dennis Stillwell and wife, Linda; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, William Epley (Janette), Johnnie Epley (Evelyn), and Claude Epley; sister-in-law, Lois Epley; and nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church Cemetery with the Revs. Cris Uren and Lou Gardner officiating. Due to the COVID-19, masks will be required for those in attendance.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church; or Rainhill Wesleyan Church.Sossoman Funeral Home