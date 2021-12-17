Eva Mae Franklin GregoryApril 17, 1939 - December 11, 2021Eva Mae Franklin Gregory, 82, of Spring, Texas, passed from this earthly life to her new heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.She was born in Morganton, April 17, 1939, to Herman V. Franklin and Osarea Franklin. She was one of the most loving, giving and hardest working individuals you could ever know. At the start of her career, she worked as a secretary in an insurance office and went on to nursing school where she spent many years of selfless giving with the mentally challenged and the disabled. Venturing back into insurance she became an agent and even opened her own insurance office. She continued her education and worked as a schoolteacher and eventually as a counsellor, having her own counselling service. Eva will be most remembered for her love for people and her heart of giving to help others. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and loved attending her local church for as long as she was able to do so.Eva was preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest son, Michael Todd Burns.Survivors include her husband, Richard Gregory; son, Ron Ray (Micah Ray) and their children, Wesley Ray, Michael Ray, Eva Rose Ray, Osarea Ray and Dorothy Ray; son, Sean Hulme (Rochelle Hulme) and their children, Riley Hulme, Bailey Hulme and Lilian Hulme; sister, Edith Cooper; niece, Tracy Victoria Cooper Chapman (Tracy Chapman); nephew, Scott Cooper (Lisa Cooper); and her former husband of 15 years and father of her children, Buddy R. Burns of Spring, Texas.Sossoman Funeral Home