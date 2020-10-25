Florence "Tiny Church" CurlutuFlorence "Tiny Church" Curlutu, 65, of Nebo, went home to be with the Lord and her family Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Blue Ridge Medical Center in Morganton.A native of Canton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Mary and Harvey Church. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Kenneth Church. Tiny loved her family and church family and never forgot a single person she met. She loved to go shopping for pretty clothes and enjoyed being involved in craft making.Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Carolyn Potter and husband, Jerry, of Elk Park; nephews, Jon Potter and wife, April, of Newland and Jerry "Tater" Potter of Elk Park; special great-niece, Candice Potter and her son, Mason, of Hampton, Tenn.; and great-nephew, "Lil" Jon Potter of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; and her very special AFL family, Teresa Morris and husband, John, of Nebo; along with numerous cousins and extended family also survive.A private memorial service will be held at her church in Nebo at a later date.Yancey Funeral Service