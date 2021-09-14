Floyd Bailey
September 30, 1947 -
September 11, 2021
Floyd Bailey, age 73, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center. A native of McDowell County, Floyd was born on September 30, 1947, to the late Justice and Christine Roberts Bailey.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Bailey.
Floyd was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed working with his honeybees and tending to his garden. He worked most of his career as a self-employed logger and sawmill operator.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of forty-nine years, Mary Bailey; two children, Gene Bailey (Melissa), and Dana Bailey; and siblings, Jolly Bailey (Kathy), Sammy Bailey (Jan), Timmy Bailey (Kathy), Chris Bailey (Sharon), Linda Perrigan and Sheree Blankenship (Jack). Also surviving Floyd are six grandchildren, Kayla Bailey, Deziree Bailey, Scott Wallace, Caleb Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Caden Bailey; and two great-grandchildren, Myka Bradford and Amaya Bradford.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Glenwood Independent Church Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Bailey family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.