Frances "Mickey" FarringtonFrances "Mickey" Farrington, formerly of Simpsonville, S.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Sebastian and Grace Holden Lynch; husband, James Farrington; and sister, June Wilcox.Mickey was trained as a registered nurse at Rhode Island Hospital School of nursing and received a B.S. degree from Limestone College. She was a past president of the S.C. Occupational Nurses Association and worked for Her Majesty Corporation and Michelin Corporation, as an occupational nurse. She loved her family, the ocean, gardening, cooking, traveling and playing bridge. As a devoted wife and mother, it was her nature to always put the needs of others before her own.She leaves a loving family that includes two daughters, Kim Lehnes (Bill) of Rocky Mount and Michele Tagye (David) of Morganton; sister, Julia Duffy of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Shelly Christobal (Christian), Kelly Warren (Alex), and Liz Lehnes; and five great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by nieces and nephews, Sally McGlohon(Greg), Rick Farrington, Billy Farrington (Terri), Jimmy Farrington (Kristi), Grace Hanrahan (Chuck), Leo Sager, and Patricia Sager; along with a host of family friends and other extended relatives.The family would like to thank Breckenridge Retirement Center and Nash Hospice for their wonderful care. A private family service will be held at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Tarboro, with burial to take place at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, S.C.Memorials may be made to Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Church in Simpsonville, S.C., or your own church.Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount