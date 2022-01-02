Menu
Frances Dale Horton
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Frances Dale Horton

April 4, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Mrs. Frances Dale Horton, 86, of Morganton, went home to Heaven Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to be reunited with Daddy and to meet Jesus! We're sad, of course, but also happy that she is where she wanted to be. We are celebrating that today! Thank you Lord for answered prayers, and for your faithfulness to your children. Mama, we love you and will miss you!! Tell daddy hello for all of us!

Mrs. Horton was born April 4, 1935, in Morganton, a daughter of the late Douglas Horace Dale Sr. and Elizabeth Pons Dale. She was a faithful member of Morganton First Church of God and attended the Pastor's Sunday school class. Mrs. Horton was a talented musician and played the organ in many area churches, including Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Drexel, and Morganton First Church of God. A hard worker, Frances retired from Southern Devises and then enjoyed working for several area daycare centers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Willie Clifton Horton Sr.; grandparents, Frank and Clementine Pons, Mattie Dale; and brother, Douglas H. Dale Jr.

She was very proud of her family and her beloved dog, Jaque, and loved to show pictures of them to everyone she met.

Surviving are her loving children, Beth Walker and husband, Wayne, Willie "Sonny" Horton Jr. and wife, Robin, Doug Horton and wife, Carol, and Frank Horton and wife, Kristen, all of Morganton. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Wesley Dellinger (Dawn), Scott Dellinger (Heather), Lisa Cresawn, Christina Cresawn (Rico Johnson), Jason Hill, Molly Horton, Josh Horton and Donald Horton; great-grandchildren, Maddie Dellinger, Caroline Dellinger, Charlotte Dellinger, Hugh Dellinger, Palmer Dellinger, Jake Zagora, Ashira Reid, Simeon Reid, Mason Hill, Jaxon Hill; sisters-in-law, Mikki McNeilly and Lib Horton; brother-in-law, Abe Pitts; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Morganton First Church of God with Alex Semande and the Rev. Jon McDivitt officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, at Morganton First Church of God.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Morganton First Church of God
Summers Rd., Morganton, NC
Jan
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Morganton First Church of God
Summers Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss! I loved listening to Frances play the piano and organ at church. I still have some piano books that she gave me when I was in high school. Pretty sure they're still too hard for me because she was an amazing pianist, but I love that they're from her! Jabari and I always loved seeing her and talking to her at church. She will be missed!
Emily and Jabari Myles
January 4, 2022
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS...BUT KNOW SHE IS HAPPY WITH JESUS.
Brenda M Garner
January 3, 2022
It is never easy when a loved one passes but when we know they will be with Jesus and see loved ones there, it gives us peace, comfort and a reason to say Hallelujah !!! She was a very sweet lady and will be missed by many ! May our Heavenly Father bring you much comfort and His peace that passes all understanding
Angela Beck
January 3, 2022
Frances was a lovely lady, gifted musician and valued friend.
Tom Brown
Friend
January 2, 2022
Frances and I graduated from Morganton High School with the class of 1953. We enjoyed many times together later in our class meetings at Timberwoods. Praying for her family as they reflect on many happy memories together.
Reba Puett Reece
Classmate
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss, I miss all of momma and daddy´s friends. Sending you peace and comfort. Frances was always fun to be around and a talented musician. Peace be with you all
Amy Seagle
January 2, 2022
We loved Frances and will miss her. She was a blessing to many and shared her gift of music with so many including our youngest daughter, Emily. Our prayers are with the family.
Dale and Teresa Fender
January 2, 2022
Frances will be missed. A truly wonderful lady.
Brian Bowman
Friend
January 2, 2022
I will always cherish her support and encouragement for me at the organ at DFBC. She was always a positive person, and a great example of a Christian and a lady. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Sue Cozort
Friend
December 31, 2021
