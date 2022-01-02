Frances Dale HortonApril 4, 1935 - December 30, 2021Mrs. Frances Dale Horton, 86, of Morganton, went home to Heaven Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to be reunited with Daddy and to meet Jesus! We're sad, of course, but also happy that she is where she wanted to be. We are celebrating that today! Thank you Lord for answered prayers, and for your faithfulness to your children. Mama, we love you and will miss you!! Tell daddy hello for all of us!Mrs. Horton was born April 4, 1935, in Morganton, a daughter of the late Douglas Horace Dale Sr. and Elizabeth Pons Dale. She was a faithful member of Morganton First Church of God and attended the Pastor's Sunday school class. Mrs. Horton was a talented musician and played the organ in many area churches, including Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Drexel, and Morganton First Church of God. A hard worker, Frances retired from Southern Devises and then enjoyed working for several area daycare centers.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Willie Clifton Horton Sr.; grandparents, Frank and Clementine Pons, Mattie Dale; and brother, Douglas H. Dale Jr.She was very proud of her family and her beloved dog, Jaque, and loved to show pictures of them to everyone she met.Surviving are her loving children, Beth Walker and husband, Wayne, Willie "Sonny" Horton Jr. and wife, Robin, Doug Horton and wife, Carol, and Frank Horton and wife, Kristen, all of Morganton. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Wesley Dellinger (Dawn), Scott Dellinger (Heather), Lisa Cresawn, Christina Cresawn (Rico Johnson), Jason Hill, Molly Horton, Josh Horton and Donald Horton; great-grandchildren, Maddie Dellinger, Caroline Dellinger, Charlotte Dellinger, Hugh Dellinger, Palmer Dellinger, Jake Zagora, Ashira Reid, Simeon Reid, Mason Hill, Jaxon Hill; sisters-in-law, Mikki McNeilly and Lib Horton; brother-in-law, Abe Pitts; and a number of nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Morganton First Church of God with Alex Semande and the Rev. Jon McDivitt officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, at Morganton First Church of God.