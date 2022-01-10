Menu
Frances Elizabeth McDaniel
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Frances Elizabeth McDaniel

October 8, 1942 - January 6, 2022

Frances Elizabeth McDaniel was a Buncombe County native born to Fannie and Marvin McDaniel. Frances built her life in Burke County. She worked and retired from Broughton Hospital. She was able to watch her family grow. She was the loving, understanding and forgiving mother to Jonathan Laws and Heather Williams and her husband, Jason, who was more like a son to her. She was the loving, devoted and wise nanny to Jackson Poteat, Autumn and Jonas Laws. She was the brave and beautiful sister to Jane Raines, Nancy McDaniel and Linda Craig. She was the beloved aunt to Jeffery and Johnny Raines.

She went to the place Jesus prepared for her. She was met by the warm embrace of her parents, wonderful brother-in-law whom she loved like a brother. She is also with her highly-spirited niece, Trea Pace and her best friend, Mrs. Roberta.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Sossoman Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
Sossoman Funeral Home
