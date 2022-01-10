Frances Elizabeth McDanielOctober 8, 1942 - January 6, 2022Frances Elizabeth McDaniel was a Buncombe County native born to Fannie and Marvin McDaniel. Frances built her life in Burke County. She worked and retired from Broughton Hospital. She was able to watch her family grow. She was the loving, understanding and forgiving mother to Jonathan Laws and Heather Williams and her husband, Jason, who was more like a son to her. She was the loving, devoted and wise nanny to Jackson Poteat, Autumn and Jonas Laws. She was the brave and beautiful sister to Jane Raines, Nancy McDaniel and Linda Craig. She was the beloved aunt to Jeffery and Johnny Raines.She went to the place Jesus prepared for her. She was met by the warm embrace of her parents, wonderful brother-in-law whom she loved like a brother. She is also with her highly-spirited niece, Trea Pace and her best friend, Mrs. Roberta.The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Sossoman Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.Sossoman Funeral Home