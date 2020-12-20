Menu
Frank Ray Browning
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Frank Ray Browning

April 24, 1935 - December 16, 2020

Frank Ray Browning, 85, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was born April 24, 1935, to the late Jeter Browning and Hester Stroup Browning.

He was an active member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church where he served on several boards. He was a former member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Morganton, Burke County Sheriff's Office before retiring from the North Carolina Department of Corrections Western Youth Institute. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Champion.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Anne Mayfield Browning; brothers, James Paul Browning, Elbert Browning, Jerome S. Browning, Wilburn E. Browning and Archie G. Browning; sisters, Edith Street, Frances Patton and Harriet Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A family graveside service was held at Snow Hill United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
