Frank Joseph Novak
March 30, 1934 - September 28, 2020
On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Mr. Frank Joseph Novak left earthly life for his new home, prepared by Jesus.
Frank was the eldest son of the late Frank J. Novak and Regina H. Novak. He was born March 30, 1934, in Baltimore, Md.
After schooling, he had a full U.S. Air Force career, then worked in communications for the U.S. Government until his retirement in 1994. His military and civilian government services involved travel to many different sites worldwide. Frank was active in his church and community wherever he found himself until the onset of Parkinson's disease a number of years ago.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Harriette Glenn Novak, whose whole family adored Frank; his son, Frank Novak Jr. and wife, Gay; daughter, Cheryl Geise and husband, Joe; son, Michael Novak and wife, Diana; son, John Novak and wife, Debbie; daughter, Susan Ladeau and husband, Marc; and son, Matthew Novak. Also surviving are Frank's younger sister, Jeannette Compher and husband, Bob; younger brother, R. Guy Novak and wife, Judy; and six grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his son, Mark.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Burke County Hospice staff, the Gillam family and the Bordner family who gave so much support during his illness, and to Mitsie Kirkman who was a loving care taker.
The family will receive visitors at home in Glen Alpine Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m., the funeral procession will form in the parking lot of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, to be accompanied to the Collis Cemetery in Little Switzerland for the graveside funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Burke County Hospice; The Gideons International; or Doctors Without Borders
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.