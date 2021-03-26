Frank G. Richards III
April 9, 1945 - March 24, 2021
Frank G. Richards III, retired Methodist minister, died in his sleep Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born April 9, 1945, the son of the late Frank and Ruth Richards of Hickory. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College and received a Master of Divinity from Emory University.
Frank is survived by Margaret Richards; and their two sons, Kenneth and Mark.
No services are planned at this time.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.