Frank Joseph Ross
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Frank Joseph Ross

June 28, 1931 - June 2, 2021

Frank Joseph Ross, 89, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

He was born June 28, 1931, in Burke County, to the late Dellie Ray Ross and Cora Shuping Ross. He was devoted to his profession of brick masonry where he won regional excellence in both homebuilding and brick masonry. He enjoyed gardening and NASCAR. Frank was a loving father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Morgan Ross.

He is survived by his sons, Frank Joseph Ross Jr. and Jamie Ross; daughters, Tammy Gill and Sheila Ostrander (D.C.); grandchildren, Wesley Kulshreshtha (Nafia), Shanti Bansoodeb (Ravi), Hunter Ross (Chrystelle), Preslie Ross and Kamilia Carr; and great-grandchildren, Jesina and Jai Bansoodeb.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., in the church with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family has requested that masks be worn for safety reasons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church.

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
Jun
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
