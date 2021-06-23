Menu
Frank W. Whisnant
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Frank W. Whisnant

September 26, 1936 - June 20, 2021

Frank W. Whisnant, 84, of Morganton went to his heavenly home Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Born in Yancey County, Sept. 26, 1936, he was the son of the late Wilbur Avant Whisnant and Lillian Harris Whisnant. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Great Lakes Carbon as the service manager. He was an avid golfer and a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a father figure to many other family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Anderson Whisnant; daughter, Terri Whisnant-Carlton (Kathy) of Nebo; grandchildren, Joshua Derek Branch (Marisa), Brandi Branch, Mason Carlton, and Jessica Piercy (Josh); great-grandchildren, Noah Branch, Dalton Woody, Connor Branch, Rylan Carlton, and Jaden Piercy; brothers, Wayne and Mickey Whisnant; a number of nieces and nephews; and Frank was a special uncle, to Donna Greene.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie English; and a brother, James "Jay" Whisnant.

A private family service for Frank will be held at a later date.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Frank's dedicated and loving caregiver, Barbara Hodges.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family, and especially Dot. You guys were wonderful neighbors, friends, and such a pleasure for me to know. I´ll cherish that time in May that I got to visit.
Bob Lambert
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sending condolences from your neighbors down the street. I met Frank once and he made a lasting impression. May he Rest In Peace and Eternal Light.
Eva Matthews
June 23, 2021
Dot, Terri, & Kathy, We are so saddened to hear of Frank's passing. We have so many memories of your Family. We are praying for you during this difficult time. Love to You!
Teresa Romine Causby & Jerald Romine Lee
Friend
June 23, 2021
Dear Terri and Kathy, I remember growing up around the Whisnant household fondly. Terri your dad was funny and fun-loving most of the time. There were occasions (when he would catch us smoking) he looked like a giant coming through that door. I thought sure it was the end of life as we knew it a couple of times. I loved it when he cooked on Sundays. I´ve tried to duplicate his Swiss Steak many times. I remember his cool "pout house." Although in my eyes, Big Frank was not pouter - I never believed that! It was his place to escape our loud music , silliness and endless chatter. Please give your dear mother a hug and my condolences. Much love to all of you!
Patti Queen
Other
June 22, 2021
