Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Glenn Causby
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Fred Glenn Causby

Fred Glenn Causby, a resident of Sylva, passed away while visiting his son at his wife's family home on Lake Jordan near Wetumpka, Ala., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 72.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Sylva, with the Rev. Mary Brown officiating. A visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m.

Glenn was born in Morganton to James Alexander Causby and Margaret Marie Duckworth Causby, where he grew up with his older brother and two younger sisters. After graduating from Morganton High School, he attended Western Carolina University and earned a B.S. in business and marketing in 1971. Outgoing and personable, Glenn was a born salesman and started his career travelling the southeast to sell furniture, which was his greatest passion. It was during one of his sales trips in 1972 that he met Lucy Frazer Donald, a graduate student at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They were married in 1975.

The following year, Glenn and Lucy moved to Sylva, where they would remain domiciled until his death. Needing a job that required less travel and was more lucrative, Glenn started working for Institution Food House as a sales representative in 1977 and remained employed for 32 years. In addition to being the family breadwinner, Glenn was a loving husband to Lucy and a devoted father and mentor to his son, William Wesley Causby, who was born in 1984.

Glenn loved spending time outdoors and in his free time enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and boating, most frequently near his home on the Tuckasegee River or in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He was also active in the First United Methodist Church in Sylva and, in his later years, at Cain's Chapel United Methodist Church in Holtville, Ala. Glenn retired from sales in 2010 and divided his remaining years between Sylva and Holtville, where his son resides.

Glenn was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Lucy Donald Causby; son, William Wesley Causby; siblings James Ronald Causby, Mary Beth Whitaker, and Jenny Gay Causby; and niece and nephews, Joseph Cody Causby, Brantly Elizabeth Causby, Justin Alexander Causby, and Jared Alsey Causby; as well as extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your choice of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Sylva, NC
Jun
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Sylva, NC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Beth, we are so sorry for your loss.
Sharon Berry
June 23, 2021
Glenn always shared " words of wisdom" and always a smile. He was an IFH-Hickory family member.
Starr Austin
Work
June 22, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Glenn many years ago back in the IFH days, Glenn was one the nicest guys I had the pleasure of knowing. As each of us walk through life we always encounter someone that stands out in your life. Glenn was one of those guys. My condolences to his family. Robin White
Robin White
Work
June 22, 2021
A very sad day for anyone who had the privilege of meeting and knowing Glenn. I was fortunate to work with Glenn for many years. He was one of the most friendly, caring and genuine individuals I have ever known. Rest in Peace my friend.
Mark Gosselin
Work
June 22, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the Causby family. Glenn was such a please to work with, and oh how we would look forward to those every Friday IFH sales meetings
Gloria Lewis
June 22, 2021
My prayers are with all of Glenn's family and friends during this time. I was one of the fortunate ones that got to work with Glenn at IFH for a lot of years. He will be missed for sure.
Kim Berry
Work
June 22, 2021
I worked with Glenn at IFH. He was great to work with. My sympathy to all the family as I know he will greatly missed.
Barbara Hager
Work
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Glen's passing. I was fortunate to work with Glen at IFH for many years. He left his mark on all that knew him & with that personality everybody that met him,loved him. He & Ken had there beloved WCU in common & loved talking about their days there. We pray that God will see you through this sad time.
Joanne Fox & Ken Moser
Work
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results