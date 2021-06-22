Fred Glenn Causby
Fred Glenn Causby, a resident of Sylva, passed away while visiting his son at his wife's family home on Lake Jordan near Wetumpka, Ala., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 72.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Sylva, with the Rev. Mary Brown officiating. A visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m.
Glenn was born in Morganton to James Alexander Causby and Margaret Marie Duckworth Causby, where he grew up with his older brother and two younger sisters. After graduating from Morganton High School, he attended Western Carolina University and earned a B.S. in business and marketing in 1971. Outgoing and personable, Glenn was a born salesman and started his career travelling the southeast to sell furniture, which was his greatest passion. It was during one of his sales trips in 1972 that he met Lucy Frazer Donald, a graduate student at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They were married in 1975.
The following year, Glenn and Lucy moved to Sylva, where they would remain domiciled until his death. Needing a job that required less travel and was more lucrative, Glenn started working for Institution Food House as a sales representative in 1977 and remained employed for 32 years. In addition to being the family breadwinner, Glenn was a loving husband to Lucy and a devoted father and mentor to his son, William Wesley Causby, who was born in 1984.
Glenn loved spending time outdoors and in his free time enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and boating, most frequently near his home on the Tuckasegee River or in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He was also active in the First United Methodist Church in Sylva and, in his later years, at Cain's Chapel United Methodist Church in Holtville, Ala. Glenn retired from sales in 2010 and divided his remaining years between Sylva and Holtville, where his son resides.
Glenn was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Lucy Donald Causby; son, William Wesley Causby; siblings James Ronald Causby, Mary Beth Whitaker, and Jenny Gay Causby; and niece and nephews, Joseph Cody Causby, Brantly Elizabeth Causby, Justin Alexander Causby, and Jared Alsey Causby; as well as extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your choice of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or the American Cancer Society
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.