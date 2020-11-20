Fred Stephen "Steve" BrownMay 17, 1947 - November 17, 2020Mr. Fred Stephen "Steve" Brown, 73, of Glen Alpine, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell.Steve was born May 17, 1947, in Valdese, a son of the late Norman and Faye Hughes Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee Brown; and nephew, Aaron Lee Brown.After his years serving in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1974, most of his career was spent as a truck driver and he retired from PCA as a dispatcher. Steve held great interest in many things such as his love for music, camping, his dogs, discovering new destinations on his motorcycles, and diving into all things history. Steve never met a stranger and left a lasting impression with everyone he encountered. He had a deep love for his family whom he thoroughly enjoyed spending time and going on many adventures with.Steve is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Rostan Brown; daughters, Stephanie "Leroy" Brown Carroll, Shannon "Bertha" Brown Clark and husband, Doc "Holiday", Sasha "Amber" Brown Freeman and husband, Justin "Ishnay"; grandchildren, Cody "Elvis" Houston and wife, Amber "Ashley", Corey "Maddawg" Houston, Kelsey "Kell Brown" Culp, Kala "Lil boy" Culp, Carter "Freebird" Freeman, Chesnie "Baby" Freeman, Camlin "Mousey" Freeman, Ariel "Earl" Clark, Coty "Bond" Clark and wife, Stacey; great-grandchildren, Calen "Curley" Clark, Finley "Friendly" Clark, and Crew "Smiley" Clark; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown; brother-in-law, Alan Rostan and wife, Rita; sister-in-law, Susan Harrell and husband, John; numerous special nieces and nephews; and two fur babies, Callie Alabama and Blue boy.A receiving of friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be made to A Touch of Grace, 1371 Piedmont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.