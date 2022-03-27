Frederick "Fred" Carl MillerJune 17, 1938 - March 24, 2022Frederick "Fred" Carl Miller, 83, of Morganton, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, while surrounded by his family.Born June 17, 1938, in Coral Gables, Fla., he was the son of the F. Boice and Harriet Newmann Miller. Fred graduated from Culver Military Academy in Indiana and Virginia Tech with a degree in materials engineering. He met his wife while attending college. He retired from Great Lakes Carbon and has lived in Morganton for 33 years. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.Fred loved all animals. He was known to bring many inside to share with his daughters, much to Margaret's horror. He also loved books. He was well read on a variety of subjects and he remembered everything he read. He amazed his family with his ability to answer almost any question.Fred was a quiet, sensitive person with a quick, dry sense of humor, often causing the girls to giggle during church services.Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Margaret West Miller; daughters, Sallie Usher (John) and Diana Chiaravalloti (Gino); and grandsons, John West Usher and Nicholas Miller Chiaravalloti, of whom he was extremely proud.In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by beloved dogs, Brown Dog, Josh, and Foster, who greeted him with wagging tails.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.Sossoman Funeral Home