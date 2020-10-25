Fuchsia "Toot" SmallSeptember 12, 1922 - October 21, 2020Fuchsia "Toot" Small, 98, of Morganton, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.She was born Sept. 12, 1922, in Catawba County, to the late Luther Gilbert and Ada Smith Gilbert. She was a member of the former Calvary Baptist Church, and was a faithful Christian who loved serving the Lord. Fuchsia enjoyed writing poems.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Small; sisters, Ann Harris, Marie Kerley and Lib Elmore; and brothers, Gene and Farrell Gilbert.Fuchsia is survived by a son, James A. Small; daughter, Linda G. Morrison (Raymond); sister, Claudy Brooks; two granddaughters; grandson; and her caregiver, Marie Powell.Fuchsia will lie-in-state from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Larry Thompson officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home