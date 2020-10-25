Menu
Fuchsia "Toot" Small
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
September 12, 1922 - October 21, 2020

Fuchsia "Toot" Small, 98, of Morganton, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 12, 1922, in Catawba County, to the late Luther Gilbert and Ada Smith Gilbert. She was a member of the former Calvary Baptist Church, and was a faithful Christian who loved serving the Lord. Fuchsia enjoyed writing poems.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Small; sisters, Ann Harris, Marie Kerley and Lib Elmore; and brothers, Gene and Farrell Gilbert.

Fuchsia is survived by a son, James A. Small; daughter, Linda G. Morrison (Raymond); sister, Claudy Brooks; two granddaughters; grandson; and her caregiver, Marie Powell.

Fuchsia will lie-in-state from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Larry Thompson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC 28655
Oct
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.