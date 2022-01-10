Gale Laverne Fender MorrisOctober 30, 1937 - January 7, 2022Gale Laverne Fender Morris, 84, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.Born Oct. 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late L.T. Fender and Eva Branch Fender.Gale was a member of Drexel First Church of God. She loved her family very much. Gale enjoyed her flowers and playing bingo.Gale is survived by her daughter, Lisa Morris Curtis and her son, Frank Morris Jr., along with his wife, Ann; she had three grandchildren, Brandon Elliot, Christopher Curtis Jr., along with his wife, Roxishanne, and Garen Morris; as well as three great-grandchildren, Max, Atticus, and Aurora Curtis. She is survived by her sisters, Charlene Ramsey, Wanda Fulbright, Phyllis Dale, along with her husband, James; and her longtime caretaker and special friend, Cathy Riddle.In addition to her parents, Gale was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Morris Sr.; sister, Betty Grady; and brother, Bud Fender.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home