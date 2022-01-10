Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gale Laverne Fender Morris
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Gale Laverne Fender Morris

October 30, 1937 - January 7, 2022

Gale Laverne Fender Morris, 84, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Born Oct. 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late L.T. Fender and Eva Branch Fender.

Gale was a member of Drexel First Church of God. She loved her family very much. Gale enjoyed her flowers and playing bingo.

Gale is survived by her daughter, Lisa Morris Curtis and her son, Frank Morris Jr., along with his wife, Ann; she had three grandchildren, Brandon Elliot, Christopher Curtis Jr., along with his wife, Roxishanne, and Garen Morris; as well as three great-grandchildren, Max, Atticus, and Aurora Curtis. She is survived by her sisters, Charlene Ramsey, Wanda Fulbright, Phyllis Dale, along with her husband, James; and her longtime caretaker and special friend, Cathy Riddle.

In addition to her parents, Gale was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Morris Sr.; sister, Betty Grady; and brother, Bud Fender.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sad for the lost of your Mother, I always enjoyed waiting on your family.
Brenda C Zimmerman Banker
Work
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She was always such a sweet lady.
Crystal Presnell
January 10, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your Mother and sister.
Ralph Dale
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss!
Linda Michaels
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results