Garrett Walker
April 27, 1944 - December 12, 2021
Garrett Walker, 77, a loving husband and father went to celebrate a new life Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Morganton.
Born April 27, 1944, in Gastonia, he was the son of the late Wistar G. Walker Sr. and Viola Black Walker.
Garrett was a man who loved life, loved sports, fishing, the beach, dogs and being with family. Garrett graduated from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in 1964. He was inducted into NCSD Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982. Garrett then went to pursue a bachelor's degree in English at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., where he played college football, joined the Kappa Gamma Fraternity and met his wife, Diane. For the next 30 years, Garrett taught middle and high school at NCSD and loved coaching football, basketball, wrestling and track. Garrett was active in various organizations serving as president of the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf and NCSD Booster Club. As an editor of The Bugler magazine for the deaf for 30 years, this was his proudest accomplishment. Garrett was a publicity director for the XIV World Games for the Deaf in Cologne, Germany.
Garrett is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Castro Walker; daughters, Caroline W. Scott of Candler, and Tricia W. Chapman of Morganton; grandsons, Chandler Chapman of Raleigh, and Drew Scott of Asheville; sister, Lynn W. Lozano and husband, Tom, of Hoschton, Ga.; favorite cousin, Richard Jordan of Gastonia; and numerous other family members. Many thanks to Randall Bostian, who is like a son to him.
In addition to his parents, Garrett was preceded in death by his sister, Kellye Sue Walker; and half brothers, Darrell Austin and Gene Austin.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Chandler officiating.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.