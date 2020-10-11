Garry Wayne Cox
Garry Wayne Cox, 73, of Graham, passed away at Alamance Regional Medical Center Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
A native of Burke County, he was the husband of Judith C. Cox, whom survives, and the son of Garvel Cox and Dallas Smith Cox, both deceased. He retired from Carolina Biological, after 46 years of service. Garry was an avid reader, especially Stephen King books. He loved to watch old classic TV shows and listen to music. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Cox and Billy Cox.
In addition to his wife of their home, survivors include a daughter, Laura Cox Gottschalk and husband, Scott; son, Robert Cox and wife, Stacey; six grandchildren, Sydnie, Kylie, Caroline, Patrick, Jacqueline and Emerson; two brothers, Jacky Cox and wife, Bobbie; Tony Cox and wife, Reba; two sisters, Kay Reep and husband, Steve and Kathy Cox and husband, Robert Church; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at Graham Memorial Park Monday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. Mr. Cox will be available for viewing at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the graveside service. Please observe social distancing protocol and bring a chair so you can attend the graveside service comfortably. Masks are required.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.