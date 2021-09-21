Gary "Tiny Moe" Wade CausbyOctober 9, 1946 - September 13, 2021Gary "Tiny Moe" Wade Causby, 74, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Born in Burke County, Oct. 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Arthur Butler Causby and Helen Mull Causby. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine and was a member of Catawba Valley Masonic Lodge #217. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked at Shadowline as a sewing machine fixer. He worked with Morganton Public Safety from 1974 until 2000 as a fireman and police officer. After his retirement, Gary enjoyed antiques, going to flea markets, hunting, and fishing.Gary is survived by his wife, Pamela Diane Morgan Causby; daughter, Kelly Benfield; grandchildren, Ellie Benfield, Lola Benfield, Josie Benfield, and Amelia Bedsole; great-grandchildren, Isabella Norman and Linkon Lail; the mother of his daughter, Wilma Black; sister, Janet Norman; sisters-in-law, Melissa Leonhardt (Chris) and Amy Morgan; brother-in-law, Chuck Morgan; mother-in-law, Priscilla Morgan; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Butler Causby.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the funeral and burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Morganton Public Safety or to Pancreatic Cancer Research.Sossoman Funeral Home