Gary was one of the best brothers that God ever gave me. He is still a blessing to know as he is in my heart as a brother and a friend. His whole family means the world to me. I am so sorry that I wasn't there but I never knew he had passed. My heart is broken for everyone who knew Gary. He is one of the greatest people I know. My number is 336-407-4673. This is Spencer. Please call or text me and let me know how to reach any of you. I am so sorry. I love y'all!

Spencer Mitchem Family December 13, 2021