Gary GoodnightOctober 10, 1945 - April 3, 2022Gary Goodnight, 76, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, April 3, 2022, due to complications from his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.Born in Burke County, Oct. 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Dale Leonard Goodnight and Annie Mae Harmon Goodnight.Gary graduated from Morganton High School in 1964 and left for college at the age of 18. His mother received a call to inform her he had arrived at his destination at Fort Jackson, S.C., for bootcamp. He was very patriotic and eager to go to serve in Vietnam. He participated in the fall of Hue City and Operation Eagle Thrust. Gary was awarded the Vietnam Presidential Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with DEI CE 60, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman's Badge, and the Army Commendation Medal Expert (Rifle). Upon returning he enjoyed many interests including furthering his education at Western Piedmont Community College. He received many degrees and certifications in a variety of studies. While teaching at Catawba Valley Community College, he found many students were "not interested in learning and were all prince and princess prima donnas."Gary Walter did not have children of his own, but all his nephews and nieces were his children. He enjoyed giving them all pearls of wisdom and inspiration including: "If you do the crime, you pay the time" and "It is better to fart and bear the shame than not to fart and bear the pain." He was a dedicated caregiver for his sister, Soundra, grandmother, Ava Gettus Moss Harmon, and both of his parents. Gardening and growing tomatoes was a passion for Gary, and he frequently sang "Do You Think I'm Sexy" and "Copacabana." Cooking was also something he enjoyed, and his specialty was stirring the pot and watching it simmer.Gary Walter Goodnight is survived by his sister, Patricia Goodnight Krewson; sister-in-law, Dian Hazel Goodnight; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Greg Duckworth and Dock Homer Hoyle Jr.; nephews, Michael Gassmann Goodnight (Emma), Kenneth Jerome Duckworth (Tessa), and Adam Wesley Hoyle; nieces, Donna Jean Duckworth, Melody Kay Krewson Bennett (Craig), Michelle Ann Krewson Mills (Stuart), Sherri Lynn Krewson Garner (Clayton), and Jennifer Renee Hoyle Cook; great-nephews, Joshua Paul McLamb, Craig Thomas Bennett II, Brent Cole Keating, Kirby Lee Mills, Brandon Lee Krewson Scronce, Luke Kenneth Duckworth, William Cook, and Wesley Hoyle; great-nieces, Crystal Ann Bennett, Alexis Kalynn Krewson-Mills, Sydney Leigh Scronce, Katelyn Victoria Duckworth, Lauren Danielle Duckworth Beck (Hayden), Laccee Sara Duckworth, and Kalie Renee Cook; and four great-great-nieces and -nephewsGary always shared a special bond with his great-niece, Laccee; a shared act communicating without words.In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Leonard Goodnight; and two sisters, Billie Sue Goodnight Duckworth and Sondra Kay Goodnight Hoyle.The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Lisa Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home