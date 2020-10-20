Geneva Shipley NortonAugust 17, 1952 - October 18, 2020Mrs. Geneva Shipley Norton, 68, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at CHS-BR Morganton, following a period of declining health.Geneva was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Hendersonville, to the late John Shipley and Emily Jones Shipley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker to her entire family, who was loved, and will be missed by all who knew her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Norton; sister, Reba Shipley; and one brother, Eugene Shipley.Survivors include her three children, Jerry Norton, Barbara Wise, and Glenn Norton; two grandchildren, Samantha Williams and Travis Wise; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Dominique; two sisters, Mary Jane and Emily; and two brothers, Jerry Shipley and Robert Justice.The family will hold a private service at a later date.