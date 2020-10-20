Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geneva Shipley Norton
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1952
DIED
October 18, 2020
Geneva Shipley Norton

August 17, 1952 - October 18, 2020

Mrs. Geneva Shipley Norton, 68, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at CHS-BR Morganton, following a period of declining health.

Geneva was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Hendersonville, to the late John Shipley and Emily Jones Shipley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker to her entire family, who was loved, and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Norton; sister, Reba Shipley; and one brother, Eugene Shipley.

Survivors include her three children, Jerry Norton, Barbara Wise, and Glenn Norton; two grandchildren, Samantha Williams and Travis Wise; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Dominique; two sisters, Mary Jane and Emily; and two brothers, Jerry Shipley and Robert Justice.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.