George G. WyattMay 7, 1950 - September 17, 2021George G. Wyatt, 71, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence.He was born May 7, 1950, in Buncombe County, to the late Ellis Wyatt and Carrie Mae Wyatt.George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Doblin Textiles Manufacturing. He loved to hunt and fish and was loved by all.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Buff Wyatt; four brothers; and two sisters.He is survived by a stepdaughter, Pat Harmon (Bud); stepgrandchildren, Mark Harmon and Sherry Harmon; four stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Bud Harmon officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will greet friends following the service.Sossoman Funeral Home