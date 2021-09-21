Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George G. Wyatt
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
George G. Wyatt

May 7, 1950 - September 17, 2021

George G. Wyatt, 71, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 7, 1950, in Buncombe County, to the late Ellis Wyatt and Carrie Mae Wyatt.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Doblin Textiles Manufacturing. He loved to hunt and fish and was loved by all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Buff Wyatt; four brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Pat Harmon (Bud); stepgrandchildren, Mark Harmon and Sherry Harmon; four stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Bud Harmon officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will greet friends following the service.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.