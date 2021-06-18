Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Bennett Morris
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Geraldine Bennett Morris

Geraldine Bennett Morris, 88, of Morganton, passed away Monday, June 14 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born June 23, 1932, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Lester Alexander Bennett and Annie Evelyn Clontz Bennett.

Mrs. Morris dearly loved her family and friends. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edmond Morris; and sister, Pauline Rozzelle.

Mrs. Morris is survived by son, Joel Morris and significant other, Mary Meredith; granddaughter, Laurel Morris Kayga and Sammy; and great-grandchildren, Gage and River Kayga.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will be follow at 11 a.m., Monday, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home, with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Jun
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.