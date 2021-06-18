Geraldine Bennett MorrisGeraldine Bennett Morris, 88, of Morganton, passed away Monday, June 14 2021, after a period of declining health.Born June 23, 1932, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Lester Alexander Bennett and Annie Evelyn Clontz Bennett.Mrs. Morris dearly loved her family and friends. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edmond Morris; and sister, Pauline Rozzelle.Mrs. Morris is survived by son, Joel Morris and significant other, Mary Meredith; granddaughter, Laurel Morris Kayga and Sammy; and great-grandchildren, Gage and River Kayga.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will be follow at 11 a.m., Monday, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home, with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.Sossoman Funeral Home