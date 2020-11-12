Geralene "Gerri" Lowman NunnallyJune 24, 1937 - November 10, 2020Mrs. Geralene "Gerri" Lowman Nunnally, 83, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Valdese General Hospital.Geralene was born June 24, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Victor Kermit Lowman and May Imogene Erwood Francis. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who will be missed by her entire family. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and was truly an amazing mother who loved her family and friends. She devoted her life to Jesus Christ.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Aaron Brown.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ashley Talmadge Nunnally; three daughters, Vickie Jay, Dana Glenn and Patresha Johns; three sons, Michael Parsons, Chris Nunnally and Victor Nunnally; eight grandchildren, James Mitchell, Adam Mitchell, Chase Glenn, Nathan Johns, Paige Johns, Ashlee Johns, Rebecca Johns and Leslie Alderman; great-granddaughter, Gracie Alderman; two sons-in-law, Tim Glenn and Alex Johns; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Nunnally.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese will follow.