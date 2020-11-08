Menu
Glynis Maria Powell Fleming, 54, of Morganton, died unexpectedly, after a brief illness Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at C.H.C. Blue Ridge Morganton.

She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church. Mrs. Fleming was born in Burke County, April 5, 1966, to Marjorie Wilson of Valdese and Manley Powell of Morganton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Fleming; maternal grandfather, Nehemiah Davis of Morganton; paternal grandparents, Manley and Margaret Powell of Nebo; stepfather, Winfred Wilson of Valdese; and stepmother, Debra Carswell Powell of Morganton.

Surviving are her children, Faith Ann Fleming and partner, Sam Brittain, and Eli Fleming, both of the home; mother, Marjorie Wilson; father, Manley Powell; maternal grandmother, Alma Davis of Morganton; sisters, Gail Wilson Berry of Valdese and Kim Powell Sanders of Lenoir; stepbrother, Darrin Moody of Drexel; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses at 4935 Sugarloaf Rd. Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
