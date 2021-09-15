Menu
Grace Y. Calloway
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Grace Y. Calloway

August 6, 1928 - September 14, 2021

Grace Y. Calloway, 93, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Macon County, to the late Raymond Yonce and Alice Duvall Yonce. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Grace was a manager at several banks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Max H. Calloway; and brothers, James Yonce and Earl Yonce.

She is survived by her loving, live in caregiver of 5 years, Barbara Shaffer; cousins, Brenda Webb and her sons, Jason Webb and his family, Nathan Webb and his family, Bruce Yonce, and Teresa Curd and her family.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, in the Parlor of the First Baptist Church. The service will begin at 2 p.m., in the Chapel, with Dr. Thomas Bland officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests masking and social distancing.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Parlor of the First Baptist Church
NC
Sep
17
Service
2:00p.m.
Parlor of the First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Grace you were such a wonderful , loving Aunt. We have missed visiting you the past few years but you have always been in our thoughts. We loved you dearly and will never forget you. Al and Gail
Alan and Gail Adams
September 16, 2021
