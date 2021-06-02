Menu
Grace Marie Sides Carden
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Grace Marie Sides Carden

February 26, 1947 - May 27, 2021

Grace Marie Sides Carden, 74, of Durham, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a brief battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Morganton, Feb. 26, 1947, and was the only child of the late Robert McDonald Sides and Grace Melinda Bolding Sides of Chesterfield. Despite years in the Triangle, Marie's heart never strayed from her mountain home. She delighted in each and every chance to spend time "back home," even as opportunities to do so were fewer and farther between in her final years. Marie spent her career with IBM, cultivating many lifelong friendships, and ultimately it led her to her loving husband, Eddie, of the last 30 years. She was always willing to help out anyone and everyone in need, especially her boys, placing her needs second more often than not.

Surviving are her husband, Floyd E. "Eddie" Carden of Durham; sons, Robert "Rob" Michael Griffin and his wife, Veronica, of Raleigh, and Richard Wade "Wade" Griffin and his partner, Sarah Sealey, of Durham; stepson, Ed Carden and his wife, Angela, of Forney, Texas; granddaughter, Eleanor Griffin; and grandson, Everett Griffin, both of Raleigh; granddaughters, Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Carden, also of Forney; "brother," Troy Patton and his wife, Joann, of Morganton; "sister" Judy Hester and her husband, Calvin, of Wake Forest; her numerous cousins; and many lifelong friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Marie's grandchildren kept her going despite what life threw her way. She loved nothing more than to share time with all of them, followed closely by having an excuse to shop for things to send to each of them. Much like her mother Grace, her grandbabies would make her smile when nothing else could. She took great pride in every opportunity to show them off, in celebrating their achievements and in watching each of them come into their own.

Marie's final wishes were to go back to her mountain home and they will be honored as her family welcomes family and friends for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A graveside ceremony and burial will immediately follow at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve Morgan, David Shuping, Mike Bolding, Bruce Roberts, Bradley Ray and Jeff Putnam.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Marie Carden to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas TX, 75380; and/or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 3101 Industrial Dr., Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
5
Graveside service
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Eddie, we are so very sorry to hear about Marie's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Carolyn (McBroom) Wheeler
Family
June 2, 2021
