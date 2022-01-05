Grady "Lanny" FosterMarch 7, 1941 - January 2, 2022Grady "Lanny" Foster, 80, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.Born in Caldwell County, March 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Grady Landon Foster and Mary Ann Alexander Foster.Lanny was a faithful member for many years at Blessed Hope Fellowship in Morganton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a lineman from Duke Power in 1993, and was a member of the Burger King Breakfast Group.Lanny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Boswell Foster; daughter, Kathy Shelley (Michael); son, Bryan Foster; grandchildren, Jon-Michael and Kaity Shelley; brother, Ivey Foster; and niece, Janice Owens.In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Andrews; and a daughter-in-law, Monica.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. James Taber officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.Sossoman Funeral Home