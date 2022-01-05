Menu
Grady "Lanny" Foster
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Grady "Lanny" Foster

March 7, 1941 - January 2, 2022

Grady "Lanny" Foster, 80, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Born in Caldwell County, March 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Grady Landon Foster and Mary Ann Alexander Foster.

Lanny was a faithful member for many years at Blessed Hope Fellowship in Morganton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a lineman from Duke Power in 1993, and was a member of the Burger King Breakfast Group.

Lanny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Boswell Foster; daughter, Kathy Shelley (Michael); son, Bryan Foster; grandchildren, Jon-Michael and Kaity Shelley; brother, Ivey Foster; and niece, Janice Owens.

In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Andrews; and a daughter-in-law, Monica.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. James Taber officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jan
6
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
