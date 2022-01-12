Gregory Paul KnightSeptember 12, 1962 - January 6, 2022On January 6th, 2022 we lost the beloved company of Gregory Paul Knight. He was born on September 12, 1962 to Brenda Herman Knight Kanipe and the late Paul Ambrose Knight. He was raised in the North Catawba community of Caldwell County surrounded by the support of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg began playing the piano at the age of four, advancing as a musical prodigy to study at the University of Lenoir-Rhyne at age eleven. He later received his Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance at Lenoir-Rhyne, and his Masters in Computer Software Engineering through East Carolina University. Throughout his life, he served as the accompanist for multiple entities, playing for community productions and events through schools, churches, and community groups. He served as a composing member of the musical group, Puddingstone and has been a featured soloist with the Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra.Throughout his later years, Greg has been honored with many recognitions for his musical talent. In 2014, he was featured on American Public Media's Performance Today and his performances have been broadcast on WDAV's Carolina Live program. In 2016, he was presented the Most Creative Programming Award as a finalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs, where he performed as a soloist with the Fort Worth Symphony. This performance was followed by an invitation to perform and record on Van Cliburn's personal piano through WDAV Radio. The following year, he was invited to perform at the Gasteig Performance Center in Munich, Germany. In his hometown, Loving Lenoir presented Greg with a Pinnacle Award for Lifetime Achievement in Music, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor.In addition to his musical career, Greg was a computer software engineer, developing complex programs which established the international company of RMB Solutions, which continues strong today. He also served as an adjunct professor for East Carolina University, and was the designer for various online software courses. Greg had an insatiable passion for both teaching and learning. In the months before his death, his application had been accepted into a doctoral program, and he had been invited, once again, to compete in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.At the forefront of his legacy, his joy and devotion to his family was paramount as he was above all a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. His family was his true joy and inspiration. His memory continues through his wife, Cathy, his children Christopher, Daniel, Rebekah, and William, his grandchildren Alyssa, Liam, Christopher, Cheyenne, his mother Brenda and his sister, Julia. May his memory continue to guide us as we strive to follow his strong example of embracing life to the fullest, devoting time to creations that are positive and beautiful, seeking truth and kindness, and when given the options in life, choosing joy.A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke's UMC Capital Campaign, WPCC Symphony or to Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.Sossoman Funeral Home