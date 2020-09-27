Menu
Gregory Shane Howard

August 29, 1966 - September 23, 2020

Gregory Shane Howard, 54, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, due to chronic health issues. He was born in High Point, to parents, David Wilson Howard and Ann Riggs Howard.

He is survived by one sister, Janice Howard of Eugene, Ore.; as well as a daughter, Sarah Anne Howard, and three grandchildren. He was married twice and remained close to his ex-wife, Suzy, who cared for him in his final months.

He was preceded in death by son, Gregory Andrew Howard; and his mother, Ann.

Greg worked for 30+ years as a stonemason and his beautiful work with its distinctive style may be seen throughout the county. He was happiest when outdoors enjoying nature or completing the latest project in his yard. He loved his cats and his dog.

Memorial contributions can be made in Greg's memory to Burke County Friends for Animals, burkecountyfriends4animals.org.

A private service will be held at a later date. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
