Gurthie Morgan Hunter
April 13, 1927 - June 18, 2021
Gurthie Morgan Hunter, 94, of Marion, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 18, 2021, at Fair Haven Home in Bostic.
Gurthie was born April 13, 1927 and grew up in Glenwood. She started working in the hosiery mill before her and her husband, Roy, started Hunter's Livermush in 1955. She worked there until she turned 70 years old. Even then, she still wanted to be the boss and gave her input and knowledge to her children to run the business.
Her whole life was her four children, Hunter's Livermush, and God. She always talked about God and making it to Heaven. The Bible says you are rewarded with years if you love and worship God. For her to make it to 94 tells it all. She often said age is just a number and that she didn't feel 94. She also said she never thought she'd live this long.
A few weeks before her passing, she said she understood why you have to die. The world changes so, that it's not your world, and you are lost, so you might as well go Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roy Hunter (2008); her son, Jerry Lee Hunter (2019); a son-in-law, John Johnson (2012); and four sisters and one brother.
Survivors include her three daughters, Carolyn Hunter Johnson, Louise Hunter Rumfelt (Ray), and Phyllis Hunter Brackett (Michael); a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Worley Hunter; seven grandchildren, Nicole Neubauer (D.J.), Elizabeth Brooks (Paul), Rebecca Edwards (Eugene), Anthony Corn (Jessica), Jonathan Corn (Amber), Christopher Harmon (Breanna), and Patrick Harmon; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Audrey Neubauer, Brittany, Kendell and Kerri Brooks, Kamie Hendley (Alex), Kirstan Edwards, Kelly Fay (Ashton), and Madison Corn; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaysin and Jobe; and one brother, Gene Morgan, who faithfully visited her once a month, which she so looked forward to. She is also survived by special friends and caregivers, Vicki DePoyster and Tawnya Kagan, who loved and cared for her for the past two years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Reverends Kerney Wilson and Danny Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.