H. Frank QueenFebruary 10, 1928 - September 14, 2021H. Frank Queen, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the same home place where he was born 93 years earlier, Feb. 10, 1928, the youngest of six children of Herbert Henry Queen and Beulah Morgan Queen.Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army on his 18th birthday and served in Korea. He was a life-long member of Bethel United Methodist Church on Dysartsville Rd., and it was at Bethel that he met the love of his life, Sarah Margaret Poteat. He repeatedly said that walking Sarah home from Bethel for their first date was the smartest thing he ever did. In 1952, Frank, along with his uncle Bill Morgan, started Marion Equipment Company, where he went from earning $50 a week as a salesman to hosting hundreds at his annual Customer Appreciation Day event, whose numerous attendees included Henry Ford II. Frank ran Marion Equipment Company until his retirement in 1998, when he turned over the reins to his son Bruce.Frank was born to farm. From the first acre of land he bought with borrowed money, he grew to become one of the biggest land owners in McDowell County. His farming operation continues on today thanks to the hard work of his manager, Steve Michaels, with cattle being sold, corn growing tall, and hay ready to be baled. Even as he grew weaker these past months, he was always ready to take a trip to his fields to see the crops and brag on the beauty of his corn. Frank was a member and past President of the NC Cattlemen's Association and the Burke County Cattlemen's Association.Frank threw his heart and soul into making Rutherford Electric Association (REA) later Rutherford Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) a success. For 58 years he proudly served on the Board of Directors, never missing meetings, traveling to conventions with Sarah, meeting with Senator Jesse Helms in Washington, D.C., and hosting Board events at Queen's Pond. The lifetime of friendships he made during his tenure were his closest. When declining health forced him to retire in May, the Board honored him for his tireless service with a special celebration tribute.Frank and Sarah were much loved members of the Dysartsville community. Over the years their home was a hub for the neighborhood with farmers stopping by to talk, the women of Bethel coming to quilt, and young men showing up and getting their first taste of real-life farming. Many members of the community will remember learning to swim in Frank Queen's pond and participating in the annual corn-day marathon with truckloads of corn being put up beneath the big oak tree, under Frank's watchful eye. Frank never said no to anyone in the community who needed a helping hand, and he never expected anything in return.Frank believed and often stated that there was nothing in life more important than having a good family, and was blessed his entire life with a wonderful one. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Sarah Margaret Poteat Queen; brothers, Ralph (Nell), Carl (Charlsie), Flay (Virginia), Vance (Velma); and sister, Pearl Queen Patton (Louie).Frank is survived by his son, Bruce W. Queen (Brenda); daughter, Ann Giles Falls (Larry); grandchildren, Kevin W. Queen (Maria) and Kelly Giles McFarland (Haze); great-grandchildren, Connor Queen, Abby Queen, Morgan C. Bunton (Jesse), Anna Crawley (Trevor), Giles Crawley, Ali McFarland; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Queen and Poteat families.The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bethel United Methodist Church, on Dysartsville Rd., with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. For the safety of others, Masks are requested.Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 5011 Dysartsville Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home