Hans J. AuBuchon
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home - Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Drive
Taylorsville, NC
Hans J. AuBuchon

June 28, 2021

Hans J. AuBuchon, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Hans was born in Germany in 1951, and was brought to the United States by his late parents, Jerome H. AuBuchon and Gertrude H. AuBuchon. He had one sister, Silvia Ann Shea, who lived in New Jersey, and died in 2010.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Hans served from 1973 to 1980. Following his military service, Hans worked in the North Carolina Community College System for more than 20 years, as Dean of Continuing Education, and later as FTE Auditor at several area community colleges. Hans was community oriented and enjoyed helping those in need publicly and anonymously. He served as the President of the Taylorsville Rotary Club from 1992 to 1993 and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He then served as the President of the NC Community College Adult Educators Association from 1996 to 1997.

Hans is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna; son, John A. AuBuchon and wife, Alison J. AuBuchon of Issaquah, Wash.; son, Paul H. AuBuchon and wife, Jodie B. Aubuchon, and their two children, Whitaker and Merrick of Rutherford College. He dearly loved his family and his furbaby, Daisy Mae.

The family will hold a Communion service honoring his memory at Sebastian Chapel on the grounds of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, with Father Larry LoMonaco officiating.

Donations in memory of Hans may be given to either the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Hwy. P, Clyde, MO 64432; or Yancey County Humane Society, 962 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com

Published by The News Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Donna, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. (Broughton Hospital employee)
Cindy Ward
July 8, 2021
Donna, I so sorry to here about Hans. We will be praying for your family. Hans was always willing to help me when I needed it. I probably would have never made it through ASU without him.
Jerry and Jane Hogan
Friend
July 7, 2021
Donna, We are praying for you and your family. Hans was one of the people I most admired. If it had not been for him I probably would have never finished at ASU. I'm sorry I was not aware he was sick.
Jerry and Jane Hogan
Friend
July 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Donna & family....Hans was a very good friend & comrade during our service in Korea, HHD 194th Maint Bn (DS)
Timothy Moses
July 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to Donna and family. you are in my thoughts today. Sending a big hug
Susan Wesley
July 2, 2021
Donna, I am praying for you and your family to have peace and comfort during this time of loss. Hans was a very special person and I truly respected him as a colleague. Love to you and your family.
Shirley Lail
Work
July 1, 2021
Donna, my son Terry called me just a few moments ago to tell Hugh and I about Hans. We are so sorry and wish we could help in some way. Please know we would have been there today if we had known. Our hearts and love goes out to you, John, Paul and their families. Please write or call us sometime. We did not know Hans had been sick. We used to be friends on FB but We closed our FB account sometime back. Love you and we will keep you in our prayers, Hugh and Jeanette
Hugh and Jeanette Furan
Friend
July 1, 2021
I just learned that Hans passed away. I really enjoyed our Time working together at CVCC. My thoughts and prayers go out to you, Donna, and to your family.
Coy Hudson
Work
July 1, 2021
Dear Donna and family, You may not remember me. You and Hans entrusted Paul to my care in the late 1980s. I'm so sorry to hear of Hans' passing. He was a loving husband and father and I'm certain he will be terribly missed. My prayers for each of you.
Kimberly Kelley
Work
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for Donna and their sons and wife's and grandchildren. Hans was my Director at CVCC and brought me on full time on August 15, 1995. He was an amazing director and so us all support. Praying for his family during this sad time.
Tina Whitener
Work
July 1, 2021
I am so. Wry sorry to hear of Hans´ passing. We were good friends and roommates at WCU. My condolences to Donna and his children.
Jerry Shepardson
School
June 30, 2021
