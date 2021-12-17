Harold "Butch" Duckworth Sr.
March 13, 1943 - December 15, 2021
Harold "Butch" Duckworth Sr. went home to be with his Savior Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Born March 13, 1943, he was the son of Geneva Duckworth Reinhardt and the late Wilson Duckworth. Butch was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He drove a milk truck for Sealtest Milk and Pet Dairy. He worked for 18 Produce for 38 years. Butch leaves a legacy of good moral, hard work, and amazing work ethic.
Butch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Helen Duckworth; son, Harold W. Duckworth Jr; daughter, Dalena Mull; grandchildren, Ambrose, Dillon Duckworth, Jordan Sparks, Codi Mull, Kaitlyn McKinney; great-grandchildren, Marin, Kayla, Macie, Andrew, Dillion Jr, Tanner, Clay; brother, Kenny Greg Duckworth; sister, Doreen W. Caudill (Randy); stepchildren, Katie Wise, Terry Carswell, Richie Carswell; and stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel, Macey, Marleigh, Nelson, Bristol.
In addition to his father, Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Duckworth; and sister-in-law, Billie Duckworth.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Mt. Home Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice; or to Mt. Home Baptist Church.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.