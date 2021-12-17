I will always remember Butch from my frequent stops at 18 Produce. When my now 34 year old youngest was just a little girl, we would come in after ballet lessons and Butch always called her "Little Ballerina," as she would be in her tights and tutu. He was such a kind and gentle soul and always had a smile for us. Mr. Carswell told me a few months ago that he had been sick, and I was so sorry to hear. He will certainly be missed by all the many friends, family and customers from the produce market. My sincere sympathy to all the family members.

Jane Simmons Friend December 17, 2021