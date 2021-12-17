Menu
Harold "Butch" Duckworth Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Harold "Butch" Duckworth Sr.

March 13, 1943 - December 15, 2021

Harold "Butch" Duckworth Sr. went home to be with his Savior Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Born March 13, 1943, he was the son of Geneva Duckworth Reinhardt and the late Wilson Duckworth. Butch was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He drove a milk truck for Sealtest Milk and Pet Dairy. He worked for 18 Produce for 38 years. Butch leaves a legacy of good moral, hard work, and amazing work ethic.

Butch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Helen Duckworth; son, Harold W. Duckworth Jr; daughter, Dalena Mull; grandchildren, Ambrose, Dillon Duckworth, Jordan Sparks, Codi Mull, Kaitlyn McKinney; great-grandchildren, Marin, Kayla, Macie, Andrew, Dillion Jr, Tanner, Clay; brother, Kenny Greg Duckworth; sister, Doreen W. Caudill (Randy); stepchildren, Katie Wise, Terry Carswell, Richie Carswell; and stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel, Macey, Marleigh, Nelson, Bristol.

In addition to his father, Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Duckworth; and sister-in-law, Billie Duckworth.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Mt. Home Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice; or to Mt. Home Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Butch from my frequent stops at 18 Produce. When my now 34 year old youngest was just a little girl, we would come in after ballet lessons and Butch always called her "Little Ballerina," as she would be in her tights and tutu. He was such a kind and gentle soul and always had a smile for us. Mr. Carswell told me a few months ago that he had been sick, and I was so sorry to hear. He will certainly be missed by all the many friends, family and customers from the produce market. My sincere sympathy to all the family members.
Jane Simmons
Friend
December 17, 2021
