Harold "Rob" M. Robinson Jr.February 4, 1941 - March 15, 2020Harold "Rob" M. Robinson Jr., 79, of Morganton, was born Feb. 4, 1941, and went to his heavenly home Sunday, March 15, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept., 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Morganton Chapel, with the Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating.Sossoman FuneralHome