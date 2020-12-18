Menu
Harold Ervin White
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Harold Ervin White

July 4, 1937 - December 16, 2020

Harold Ervin White, 83, of Glen Alpine, is now perfectly whole and home with Jesus as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Born July 4, 1937, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Robert Romulus White and Annie Powell White.

A family man, Harold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that dearly loved his family. He was a former member of Lail Road Evangelical Methodist Church and most recently a member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. He served in various leadership roles and he taught Sunday school for over 40 years. Harold was a charter member of Burke County Gideons International and often was a speaker at churches. He was involved with many Gideon Bible distributions. Harold served as a volunteer fireman with the Glen Alpine Fire Department for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and gardener, and he especially loved traveling and family vacations.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by daughter, Donna Kay White; five brothers; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Nell Lail White; daughter, Cathy White Steinert and husband, Butch; granddaughters, Emily Smith-Eagle and husband, Adam, and Diana Steinert Wood and husband, Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, Anola Smith, Ella Smith, and Ava Wood; sisters, Doris White Orders and Elizabeth White Morgan and husband, Jim; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Glen Alpine Cemetery with the Rev. Jim White officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Glen Alpine Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
2 Entries
Always admired Harold´s consistent Christian witness.
Bradley Davis
December 20, 2020
Nell and family, I know you have had a terrible loss. Please also know that you are in my prayers daily. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Terry Kramer
December 18, 2020
