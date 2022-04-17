Menu
Helen Hildebrand Lowman
Helen Hildebrand Lowman

Mrs. Helen Hildebrand Lowman, 98, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Helen was well-loved by all who knew her and she returned that love. She was the daughter of the late Baxter Hildebrand and Nevada Brittain Hildebrand. She was a founding member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she once served as church treasurer for many years. She worked at Alba Waldensian and retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center (formerly Western Carolina Center) as a resident caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie E. Lowman; sisters, Sallie H. Reep and Eva H. Lowman; and brothers, Lee Hildebrand, Ivy Hildebrand and Lester Hildebrand.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Rivera and husband, Gene of Hickory; grandson, Phil Smith and wife, Penny of Morganton; great-grandsons who brought her so much joy, Garrett Smith and Andrew Smith of Morganton; brother, George "Tom" Hildebrand and wife Joyce of Drexel; a special niece, Kay Williams of Drexel; special cousins, Diane Cook of Connelly Springs, Sue Carol Joiner of Houston, Texas and Josie Brittain of Connelly Springs; a special nephew, Danny Hildebrand and wife, Margaret of Connelly Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special close friends Evelyn Kiser Robertson, Evelyn Webb, Susan Haire, Faye Peeler and Travis Yancey who she thought of as family.

The graveside services were held Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m., at Philadelphia Baptist Church cemetery in Connelly Springs, with the Revs. Douglas St. John and Doyle Holder officiating. The family received friends in the church fellowship hall following the burial.

Memorials can be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, 7502 George Hildebrand School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
Apr
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Philadelphia Baptist Church
7654 George Hildebran School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
April 16, 2022
Helen Lowman and Bill were good and faithful friends to us. We spent some good times working at the fair together. Both were supporters of Dennis and George Hildebrand Elementary School, and for that, we were so grateful. Helen was what I would call a genteel southern lady! She was beautiful inside and out! She treated everyone with kindness and respect. Everyone knew Helen to be a sincere and helpful Christian neighbor. She will be missed by many and remembered fondly by many. Rest In Peace, sweet Helen, you have earned your eternal rest!
Dennis and Rachel Sipe
Dennis and Rachel Sipe
Friend
April 15, 2022
To Phil, Penny, Garrett and Andrew and the family and friends of Helen we offer our sincerest condolences. It is often difficult to endure the loss of someone who is cherished and loved so dearly. We know Phil truly loved his grandmother and although the pain is significant, Helen is now rejoicing in her Heavenly home. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort, strength, and peace during this difficult journey.
Stan, Margaret and Ryan Giese
Family Friend
April 15, 2022
