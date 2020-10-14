Helen Winkler LeCainSeptember 24, 1930 - October 9, 2020Helen Winkler LeCain, 90, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at C.M.C. Blue Ridge, following a period of declining health.Helen was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Alexander County, to the late Harrison Winkler Sr. and Kathleen Chadwick Winkler. Helen LeCain grew up in Lenoir, where she went to Lenoir High School excelling in Art and Music. She went on to U.N.C., then to Peabody Conservatory of Music, where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. She later studied at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Md., and A.S.U. in Boone, where she got her Master's degree in Art and a PH.D. in Education. She was an educator, working in numerous schools around Burke County including Rutherford College Elementary, Valdese Junior High, East Burke High School, Freedom High school, and Heritage Middle school. She also spent several years teaching in Shenyang and Bejing, China. Through her years as a teacher, she taught Art, Music, World History, and worked with multiple Drama programs. She herself was an accomplished painter with paintings still hanging in churches around Burke County. She was a well known church pianist and played cello in the hickory symphony and was percussionist with the Charlotte and North Carolina symphonies. She was a published poet and writer, and later in life attained a certification in computer animation and graphic arts. As an actress she had multiple roles in plays including "From this day Forward" and "Arsenic and Old Lace." She traveled the world visiting over 40 countries on all seven continents and participated in several archeological digs in both Egypt and Turkey. She was well-known for her quick wit, funny stories and love of the church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harrison Winkler Jr. and Joseph Winkler.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa LeCain; son, Eric LeCain; previous husband, Robert LeCain; and nieces, Ann Winkler and Sue Winkler.A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Revs. Jim King and Michael Duncan officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.The body will lie-in-state Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.