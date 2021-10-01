Helen Jeanette Whisnant YanceyJune 24, 1948 - September 29, 2021Helen Jeanette Whisnant Yancey ended her earthly journey Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. She was born in Burke County, June 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Albert Leonard Whisnant and Leola Jewell Branch Whisnant. Jeanette had been a member of Zion Baptist Church since the 1960s, and was a life-long member of the Oak Hill Community.Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Laura; brother, Marshall Whisnant (Doris); and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Yancey; her sister, Jo Ann Padgett (Jim); and her parents.To her family, she was a wife, mom, sister, and aunt. She loved her church and prior to her declining health, she was an active member and involved in activities at her church. She loved the beach, family gatherings, cooking and animals.Helen will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at Zion Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home