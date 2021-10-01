Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Jeanette Whisnant Yancey
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Helen Jeanette Whisnant Yancey

June 24, 1948 - September 29, 2021

Helen Jeanette Whisnant Yancey ended her earthly journey Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. She was born in Burke County, June 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Albert Leonard Whisnant and Leola Jewell Branch Whisnant. Jeanette had been a member of Zion Baptist Church since the 1960s, and was a life-long member of the Oak Hill Community.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Laura; brother, Marshall Whisnant (Doris); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Yancey; her sister, Jo Ann Padgett (Jim); and her parents.

To her family, she was a wife, mom, sister, and aunt. She loved her church and prior to her declining health, she was an active member and involved in activities at her church. She loved the beach, family gatherings, cooking and animals.

Helen will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at Zion Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Oct
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am praying you all.
Tia Woodall
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results