Homer Crowe Jr.July 6, 1929 - November 16, 2020Mr. Homer Crowe Jr., 91, of Valdese, passed away Monday Nov. 16, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Care Center, after a period of declining health.Mr. Crowe was born July 6, 1929, in Burke County, a son of the late Homer Crowe Sr. and Katie Wilson Crowe. He was a member of United Baptist Church and retired from Crestline/Hickory Hill Furniture Co. Homer served his country as a U.S. Air Force veteran.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Crowe; and siblings, Jimmy Crowe, Dorothy Crowe, Lucille Boyd, Thelma Burleson and Virginia Ledford.Surviving are his son, Steven Crowe and wife, Rhonda, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; sister, Ruth Platukas of Valdese; grandchildren, Courtney Huffman and husband, Caleb, Shae Shaffer and husband, Casey; along with great-grandchildren, Jones and Salem Shaffer.Funeral services for Homer Crowe will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, in the United Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mathews officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.It is requested that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.Memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.