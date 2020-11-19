Menu
Homer Crowe Jr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1929
DIED
November 16, 2020
Homer Crowe Jr.

July 6, 1929 - November 16, 2020

Mr. Homer Crowe Jr., 91, of Valdese, passed away Monday Nov. 16, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Care Center, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Crowe was born July 6, 1929, in Burke County, a son of the late Homer Crowe Sr. and Katie Wilson Crowe. He was a member of United Baptist Church and retired from Crestline/Hickory Hill Furniture Co. Homer served his country as a U.S. Air Force veteran.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Crowe; and siblings, Jimmy Crowe, Dorothy Crowe, Lucille Boyd, Thelma Burleson and Virginia Ledford.

Surviving are his son, Steven Crowe and wife, Rhonda, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; sister, Ruth Platukas of Valdese; grandchildren, Courtney Huffman and husband, Caleb, Shae Shaffer and husband, Casey; along with great-grandchildren, Jones and Salem Shaffer.

Funeral services for Homer Crowe will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, in the United Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mathews officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

It is requested that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Nov
21
Service
2:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Steve, Rhonda, Ruth and family. You have our deepest sympathy in the loss of Homer. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.

Joyce Nichols and Janice
Janice Nichols Puckett
November 18, 2020